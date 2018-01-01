We've compiled the top paying software engineering companies and broke it down by experience level. These numbers astounded us, and we wanted to show you how competitive compensation amongst top companies can get. Check out the reported compensation for all companies at Comp.fyi. Not sure which level you fit in at? Check out Levels.fyi.

Compensation figures below reflect median total yearly compensation including salary, stock, and bonuses. As always, compensation and leveling depend on a variety of factors including interview performance, past experience, competitive offers, etc. The compensation numbers here are for the absolute top paying tech companies and may not reflect compensation for the rest of the market.

How did we choose the companies?

We have aggregated data from Levels.fyi (our flagship site) and used it to calculate compensation medians across all software engineering organizations by level. Here, we display the top 6 for the first three levels of the software engineering ladder. If you'd like to check out some of our pivot tables, send us an email.

Where can I contribute?

Submit leveling information for your company here. Submit your compensation details anonymously here.

New Graduates / 1+ Yrs of Experience College graduates and individuals coming into entry level software engineering positions. Rank Company Headquarters Title Name Compensation 1 San Francisco, CA T3 $236,000 2 San Francisco, CA L3 $232,000 3 Sunnyvale, CA Software Engineer $210,000 4 Mountain View, CA L3 $185,000 5 San Francisco, CA SWE $180,000 5 San Francisco, CA IC1 $180,000

Senior Engineer / 3+ Yrs of Experience Experienced engineers that may have led small projects within immediate team. Many companies down-level incoming Staff Engineers into this level. Rank Company Headquarters Title Name Compensation 1 San Francisco, CA T4 $290,000 2 Sunnyvale, CA Senior Software Engineer $280,000 3 San Francisco, CA L4 $275,000 4 Mountain View, CA L4 $260,000 5 San Francisco, CA IC2 $255,000 6 Menlo Park, CA E4 $250,000

Staff Engineer / 5+ Yrs of Experience Engineers who have led larger projects and can provide technical guidance / leadership in a team. Rank Company Headquarters Title Name Compensation 1 Sunnyvale, CA Staff Software Engineer $430,000 2 Mountain View, CA L5 $407,000 3 Los Gatos, CA Senior Software Engineer $400,000 3 San Francisco, CA L5 $400,000 4 Menlo Park, CA E5 $392,000 5 San Francisco, CA Senior Software Engineer I $380,000