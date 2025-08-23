所有職稱
電機工程師

United States

電機工程師 Icon

電機工程師 薪資 在 United States

$125,000

中位數總薪酬

$95K

25th%

$177K

75th%

$224K

90th%

所有等級

💪 貢獻您的薪資

檢視職缺

平均 電機工程師 薪資 範圍 在 United States 從 $95,000 到 $177,000. 檢視 電機工程師 薪資 在頂尖公司中按基本薪資、股票和獎金分類。 最後更新： 8/23/2025

最近提交的薪資

新增新增薪酬新增薪酬

公司

地點 | 日期

等級名稱

標籤

經驗年數

總計 / 在公司

總薪酬

基本薪資 | 股票 (年) | 獎金
找不到薪資
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料檢視開放職缺

高薪

高薪公司 US

🏆 檢視我們的排行榜
  1. Amazon Icon

    亞馬遜

    $223,054
  2. Intel Icon

    英特爾

    $195,000
  3. Analog Devices Icon

    Analog Devices

    $169,000
🏆 檢視我們的排行榜

社群貼文

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

60 9
60 9

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

52 23
52 23
💬 加入討論！

獲得專家協助

1:1 薪資談判

1:1 薪資談判

獲得報酬，而非拒絕。我們幫助像您這樣的人獲得 $150k+（有時 $1.5M+）的加薪。

預約課程預約課程
履歷審查

履歷審查

停止申請工作。讓招募人員追著您跑。

預約審查預約審查

常見問題

  1. 在United States，電機工程師的薪資是多少？

    The average total compensation of a 電機工程師 in United States is $125,000。

  2. 在United States，電機工程師的最低薪資是多少？

    While there is no minimum salary for a 電機工程師 in United States, the average total compensation is $125,000。

  3. 在United States，哪家公司為電機工程師支付的薪資最高？

    The highest paying company for a 電機工程師 in United States is Amazon with an average total compensation of $223,054。

  4. 我有不同的問題

喜歡我們的使命？加入數千名支持薪資透明度的專業人士！
💪 貢獻您的薪資

這個頁面有幫助嗎？