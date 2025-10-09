花一分鐘支持薪酬平等！
提供您的薪資資料並邀請朋友一起參與，能為像您一樣的求職者和整個社群提供更好的洞察。
提供您的薪資資料並邀請朋友一起參與，能為像您一樣的求職者和整個社群提供更好的洞察。
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year,...
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
一對一薪資談判
獲得應得薪酬，拒絕被低估。我們已協助像您一樣的人獲得3萬美元以上（有時高達30萬美元以上）的加薪。
履歷審查
停止投遞履歷。讓獵頭主動找上您。
Atsugi, Japan的資料科學家薪資是多少？
Atsugi, Japan資料科學家的平均總薪酬為¥4,736,533。
Atsugi, Japan的資料科學家最低薪資是多少？
雖然Atsugi, Japan資料科學家沒有最低薪資標準，但平均總薪酬為¥4,736,533。
在Atsugi, Japan，哪家公司給資料科學家的薪資最高？
Atsugi, Japan資料科學家薪資最高的公司是Grab，平均總薪酬為¥20,852,428。
我有其他問題
此頁面對您有幫助嗎？