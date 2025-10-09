AMD 20,968,524
總薪酬中位數
AMD 12.81M
25th%
AMD 24.42M
75th%
AMD 27.18M
90th%
平均 資料科學家 薪資 範圍 在 Armenia 從 AMD 12,814,098 到 AMD 24,415,711. 查看 資料科學家 薪資 頂尖公司的薪資詳情，包含底薪、股票與獎金。 最後更新： 10/9/2025
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Armenia的資料科學家薪資是多少？
Armenia資料科學家的平均總薪酬為AMD 20,968,524。
Armenia的資料科學家最低薪資是多少？
雖然Armenia資料科學家沒有最低薪資標準，但平均總薪酬為AMD 20,968,524。
我有其他問題
