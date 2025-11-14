$100,000
總薪酬中位數
$68K
25th%
$138K
75th%
$155K
90th%
平均 資料科學家 薪資 範圍 在 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 從 $68,000 到 $138,000. 查看 資料科學家 薪資 頂尖公司的薪資詳情，包含底薪、股票與獎金。 最後更新： 11/14/2025
總薪酬中位數
25th%
75th%
90th%
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Albany-Schenectady-Troy Area, US的資料科學家薪資是多少？
Albany-Schenectady-Troy Area, US資料科學家的平均總薪酬為$100,000。
Albany-Schenectady-Troy Area, US的資料科學家最低薪資是多少？
雖然Albany-Schenectady-Troy Area, US資料科學家沒有最低薪資標準，但平均總薪酬為$100,000。
我有其他問題
此頁面對您有幫助嗎？