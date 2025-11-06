Zoom的軟體工程師薪酬 in New York City Area範圍從ZP1級別每year$145K到ZP3級別每year$230K。 每year薪酬 in New York City Area套餐的中位數總計$202K。 查看Zoom總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
ZP1
$145K
$114K
$26.5K
$4.1K
ZP2
$188K
$141K
$41.6K
$5K
ZP3
$230K
$167K
$54.8K
$8.1K
ZP4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Zoom，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)