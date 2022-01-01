公司目錄
Zocdoc
Zocdoc 福利

預估總價值： $1,095

保險、健康與福祉
  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

  • Free Snacks $730

    • 居家
  • Military Leave

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement

    • 財務與退休
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k

    • 津貼與折扣
  • Employee Discount

  • Learning and Development

    • 其他
  • Pet Friendly Workplace

