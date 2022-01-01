公司目錄
ZipRecruiter 薪資

ZipRecruiter的薪資範圍從低端人力資源每年總薪酬$79,600到高端軟體工程師的$422,417。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 ZipRecruiter. 最後更新： 11/15/2025

軟體工程師
Software Engineer III $191K
Senior Software Engineer $228K
Staff Software Engineer $422K

全端軟體工程師

資料科學家
Median $170K
產品經理
Median $258K

產品設計師
Median $142K

用戶體驗設計師

軟體工程經理
Median $294K
會計師
$91.3K
業務分析師
$266K
資料科學經理
$293K
人力資源
$79.6K
行銷
$259K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在ZipRecruiter，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

常見問題

ZipRecruiter最高薪職位是軟體工程師 at the Staff Software Engineer level，年度總薪酬為$422,417。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
ZipRecruiter年度總薪酬中位數為$243,072。

