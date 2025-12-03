Yext的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從T2級別每year$148K到T5級別每year$263K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$152K。 查看Yext總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/3/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
T2
$148K
$118K
$27.8K
$2K
T3
$160K
$137K
$23K
$147
T4
$192K
$171K
$20.3K
$750
T5
$263K
$200K
$61.6K
$1K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Yext，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)
