Yext的產品經理薪酬 in United States範圍從T2級別每year$162K到T4級別每year$195K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$150K。 查看Yext總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/3/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
T2
$162K
$155K
$6.4K
$0
T3
$146K
$132K
$13.3K
$0
T4
$195K
$163K
$32.5K
$0
T5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Yext，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)
