公司目錄
Yext
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 資訊技術專員

  • 所有資訊技術專員薪資

Yext 資訊技術專員 薪資

Yext的資訊技術專員薪酬套餐中位數每year總計$115K。 查看Yext總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/3/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Yext
Analyst
New York, NY
年度總薪資
$115K
職級
Analyst
底薪
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
獎金
$0
在職年資
1 年
工作經驗
4 年
職涯等級是什麼 Yext?
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Yext，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 資訊技術專員 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

Yext資訊技術專員最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$140,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Yext資訊技術專員職位年度總薪酬中位數為$95,000。

精選職缺

    未找到Yext的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Zendesk
  • ZoomInfo
  • Oracle
  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yext/salaries/information-technologist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.