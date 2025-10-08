Yandex的生產軟體工程師薪酬 in Russia範圍從G14級別每yearRUB 1.73M到G17級別每yearRUB 4.33M。 每year薪酬 in Russia套餐的中位數總計RUB 3.82M。 查看Yandex總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
G14
RUB 1.73M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 5.1K
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.47M
RUB 2.35M
RUB 122K
RUB 0
G16
RUB 3.85M
RUB 3.38M
RUB 0
RUB 465K
G17
RUB 4.33M
RUB 3.97M
RUB 0
RUB 364K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Yandex，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.