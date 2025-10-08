公司目錄
Yandex 數據工程師 薪資 在Moscow Metro Area

Yandex的數據工程師薪酬 in Moscow Metro Area範圍從G15級別每yearRUB 2.94M到G17級別每yearRUB 5.16M。 查看Yandex總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025

平均 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
G14
(入門級)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB 2.94M
RUB 2.54M
RUB 35K
RUB 361K
G16
RUB 3.72M
RUB 3.32M
RUB 0
RUB 406K
G17
RUB 5.16M
RUB 4.86M
RUB 0
RUB 302K
查看 4 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Yandex，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



常見問題

Yandex in Moscow Metro Area數據工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為RUB 5,629,119。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Yandex數據工程師職位 in Moscow Metro Area年度總薪酬中位數為RUB 3,069,606。

