Yandex的後端軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Minsk範圍從G14級別每yearBYN 43.4K到G17級別每yearBYN 209K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Minsk套餐的中位數總計BYN 94K。 查看Yandex總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
G14
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.1
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.5
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Yandex，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.