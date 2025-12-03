公司目錄
XYZ Robotics
XYZ Robotics 解決方案架構師 薪資

XYZ Robotics的解決方案架構師平均總薪酬 in United States範圍從每year$146K到$212K。 查看XYZ Robotics總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/3/2025

平均總薪酬

$167K - $191K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$146K$167K$191K$212K
常見範圍
可能範圍

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在XYZ Robotics，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



包含職位

數據架構師

常見問題

XYZ Robotics in United States解決方案架構師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$212,400。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
XYZ Robotics解決方案架構師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$145,800。

其他資源

