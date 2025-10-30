公司目錄
XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车
XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 軟體工程師 薪資

XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States套餐中位數每year總計$300K。 查看XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/30/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车
Software Engineer
Los Angeles - Orange County
年度總薪資
$300K
職級
L5
底薪
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$100K
獎金
$0
在職年資
2-4 年
工作經驗
5-10 年
職涯等級是什麼 XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车?
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 軟體工程師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 in United States軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$430,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车軟體工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$280,000。

其他資源