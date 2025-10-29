公司目錄
Xilinx
Xilinx 軟體工程師 薪資

Xilinx的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從E3級別每year$153K到E8級別每year$362K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$280K。 查看Xilinx總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/29/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
E3
Software Engineer 1(入門級)
$153K
$110K
$32.5K
$10K
E4
Software Engineer 2
$155K
$128K
$16.7K
$10.3K
E5
Senior Software Engineer 1
$170K
$132K
$23.6K
$13.9K
E6
Senior Software Engineer 2
$224K
$158K
$48.8K
$17.3K
查看 4 更多等級
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Xilinx，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)



常見問題

Xilinx in United States軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$361,667。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Xilinx軟體工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$204,000。

精選職缺

    未找到Xilinx的精選職缺

