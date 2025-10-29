Xero的軟體工程師薪酬 in New Zealand範圍從Associate Software Engineer級別每yearNZ$88.5K到Lead Software Engineer級別每yearNZ$186K。 每year薪酬 in New Zealand套餐的中位數總計NZ$142K。 查看Xero總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/29/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Software Engineer
NZ$88.5K
NZ$84.3K
NZ$4.2K
NZ$0
Software Engineer
NZ$134K
NZ$121K
NZ$13.4K
NZ$0
Senior Software Engineer
NZ$154K
NZ$140K
NZ$13.9K
NZ$380.1
Lead Software Engineer
NZ$186K
NZ$167K
NZ$15.3K
NZ$4.3K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Xero，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)