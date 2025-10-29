公司目錄
Xero
Xero 產品經理 薪資

Xero的產品經理薪酬 in New Zealand範圍從Product Manager級別每yearNZ$149K到Lead Product Manager級別每yearNZ$202K。 每year薪酬 in New Zealand套餐的中位數總計NZ$159K。 查看Xero總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/29/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Product Manager
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
NZ$ --
Product Manager
NZ$149K
NZ$137K
NZ$12K
NZ$0
Senior Product Manager
NZ$181K
NZ$174K
NZ$7.6K
NZ$0
Lead Product Manager
NZ$202K
NZ$175K
NZ$26.9K
NZ$0
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Xero，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



常見問題

Xero in New Zealand產品經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為NZ$201,667。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Xero產品經理職位 in New Zealand年度總薪酬中位數為NZ$157,752。

