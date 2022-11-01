公司目錄
Wrapbook
Wrapbook 薪資

Wrapbook的薪資範圍從低端銷售每年總薪酬$106,788到高端軟體工程經理的$234,600。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Wrapbook. 最後更新： 9/2/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $145K
行銷
$178K
產品經理
$132K

銷售
$107K
軟體工程經理
$235K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Wrapbook，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Wrapbook薪资最高的职位是軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$234,600。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Wrapbook的年度总薪酬中位数为$145,348。

