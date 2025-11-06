公司目錄
WeTransfer的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Amsterdam Area套餐中位數每year總計€90.7K。 查看WeTransfer總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
WeTransfer
Software Engineer
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
年度總薪資
€90.7K
職級
Senior I
底薪
€90.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
獎金
€0
在職年資
2-4 年
工作經驗
11+ 年
職涯等級是什麼 WeTransfer?
Block logo
+€50.8K
Robinhood logo
+€78K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
常見問題

WeTransfer in Greater Amsterdam Area軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為€138,432。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
WeTransfer軟體工程師職位 in Greater Amsterdam Area年度總薪酬中位數為€90,671。

