Western Union 軟體工程師 薪資 在Pune Metropolitan Region

Western Union的軟體工程師薪酬 in Pune Metropolitan Region套餐中位數每year總計₹1.85M。 查看Western Union總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Western Union
DevOps Engineer
Pune, MH, India
年度總薪資
₹1.85M
職級
Junior
底薪
₹1.85M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
獎金
₹0
在職年資
3 年
工作經驗
6 年
職涯等級是什麼 Western Union?
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.72M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
貢獻

後端軟體工程師

常見問題

Western Union in Pune Metropolitan Region軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹3,030,526。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Western Union軟體工程師職位 in Pune Metropolitan Region年度總薪酬中位數為₹1,846,136。

