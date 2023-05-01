公司目錄
Western Midstream Partners
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於Western Midstream Partners的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Western Midstream Partners is a US-based midstream energy company that acquires, owns, develops, and operates natural gas and crude oil assets primarily in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas, as well as buying and selling natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. It also gathers and disposes of produced water. Western Midstream Holdings operates as the general partner of the company.

    http://www.westernmidstream.com
    網站
    2007
    成立年份
    1,127
    員工人數
    $1B-$10B
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到Western Midstream Partners的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • Coinbase
    • DoorDash
    • Pinterest
    • Lyft
    • Facebook
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源