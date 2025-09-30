公司目錄
Waymo
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 所有軟體工程師薪資

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Waymo 軟體工程師 薪資 在San Francisco Bay Area

Waymo的軟體工程師薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area範圍從L3級別每year$234K到L7級別每year$900K。 每year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area套餐的中位數總計$355K。 查看Waymo總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L3
(入門級)
$234K
$156K
$53.3K
$24.7K
L4
$316K
$198K
$90.9K
$26.5K
L5
$425K
$236K
$160K
$29.1K
L6
$573K
$273K
$265K
$35.4K
查看 3 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
WMU

在Waymo，WMUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs



包含職位

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

生產軟體工程師

系統工程師

研究科學家

常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a 軟體工程師 at Waymo in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $900,429. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Waymo for the 軟體工程師 role in San Francisco Bay Area is $353,000.

