Waymo的軟體工程師薪酬 in Poland範圍從L3級別每yearPLN 80.1K到L4級別每yearPLN 97.1K。 每year薪酬 in Poland套餐的中位數總計PLN 87K。 查看Waymo總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L3
PLN 80.1K
PLN 53.4K
PLN 17.6K
PLN 9.2K
L4
PLN 97.1K
PLN 64.9K
PLN 24K
PLN 8.2K
L5
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L6
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Waymo，WMUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs