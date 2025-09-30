Waymo的硬體工程師薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area範圍從L4級別每year$200K到L6級別每year$479K。 每year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area套餐的中位數總計$502K。 查看Waymo總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$200K
$175K
$25K
$0
L5
$394K
$200K
$156K
$38.4K
L6
$479K
$250K
$175K
$54.7K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Waymo，WMUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs