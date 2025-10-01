VMware的軟體工程師薪酬 in Sofia City Province範圍從P1級別每yearBGN 45K到Staff Engineer 2級別每yearBGN 224K。 每year薪酬 in Sofia City Province套餐的中位數總計BGN 115K。 查看VMware總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
MTS 1
BGN 45K
BGN 38.8K
BGN 3.9K
BGN 2.3K
MTS 2
BGN 73.9K
BGN 56.8K
BGN 11.5K
BGN 5.6K
MTS 3
BGN 101K
BGN 79.2K
BGN 15.8K
BGN 5.5K
Senior MTS
BGN 121K
BGN 93.9K
BGN 18.9K
BGN 7.8K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在VMware，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (12.50% 半年)