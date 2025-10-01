VMware的軟體工程師薪酬 in Pune Metropolitan Region範圍從P1級別每year₹2.25M到Staff Engineer 1級別每year₹8.4M。 每year薪酬 in Pune Metropolitan Region套餐的中位數總計₹4.82M。 查看VMware總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
MTS 1
₹2.23M
₹1.4M
₹614K
₹212K
MTS 2
₹2.55M
₹2.13M
₹320K
₹94.2K
MTS 3
₹4.09M
₹3.24M
₹672K
₹181K
Senior MTS
₹6.13M
₹4.53M
₹1.1M
₹495K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在VMware，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (12.50% 半年)