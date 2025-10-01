VMware的軟體工程師薪酬 in New York City Area範圍從P1級別每year$133K到Staff Engineer 1級別每year$295K。 每year薪酬 in New York City Area套餐的中位數總計$184K。 查看VMware總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
MTS 1
$133K
$110K
$6.7K
$16.7K
MTS 2
$155K
$129K
$12.2K
$13.7K
MTS 3
$182K
$154K
$13.8K
$13.8K
Senior MTS
$205K
$180K
$18.9K
$6.6K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在VMware，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (12.50% 半年)