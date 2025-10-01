VMware的軟體工程師薪酬 in Ireland範圍從P1級別每year€85.7K到Staff Engineer 1級別每year€176K。 每year薪酬 in Ireland套餐的中位數總計€130K。 查看VMware總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
MTS 1
€85.7K
€77.1K
€0
€8.6K
MTS 2
€82.1K
€65.7K
€7.6K
€8.7K
MTS 3
€114K
€84.9K
€19.2K
€9.5K
Senior MTS
€150K
€106K
€31.7K
€12K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在VMware，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (12.50% 半年)