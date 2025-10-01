VMware的軟體工程師薪酬 in India範圍從P1級別每year₹2.38M到Senior Staff Engineer級別每year₹8.43M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹5.14M。 查看VMware總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
MTS 1
₹2.38M
₹1.63M
₹673K
₹75.4K
MTS 2
₹3.18M
₹2.38M
₹664K
₹139K
MTS 3
₹5.12M
₹3.53M
₹1.32M
₹270K
Senior MTS
₹6.82M
₹4.75M
₹1.45M
₹611K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在VMware，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (12.50% 半年)