VMware的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Dublin Area範圍從P2級別每year€85.9K到P4級別每year€153K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Dublin Area套餐的中位數總計€132K。 查看VMware總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
MTS 1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
MTS 2
€85.9K
€66K
€10.5K
€9.4K
MTS 3
€113K
€83.6K
€19.8K
€9.2K
Senior MTS
€153K
€107K
€32.8K
€12.8K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在VMware，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (12.50% 半年)