VMware 軟體工程師 薪資 在Greater Dallas Area

VMware的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Dallas Area範圍從P3級別每year$163K到Staff Engineer 1級別每year$265K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Dallas Area套餐的中位數總計$213K。 查看VMware總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
MTS 1
P1(入門級)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
MTS 2
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
MTS 3
P3
$163K
$135K
$11.6K
$16K
Senior MTS
P4
$219K
$165K
$29.7K
$24.6K
查看 5 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

匯出資料查看職缺
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在VMware，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (12.50% 半年)



常見問題

VMware in Greater Dallas Area軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$280,443。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
VMware軟體工程師職位 in Greater Dallas Area年度總薪酬中位數為$212,000。

