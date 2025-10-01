公司目錄
VMware 軟體工程師 薪資 在Beijing Metropolitan Area

VMware的軟體工程師薪酬 in Beijing Metropolitan Area範圍從P2級別每yearCN¥50K到Staff Engineer 1級別每yearCN¥166K。 每year薪酬 in Beijing Metropolitan Area套餐的中位數總計CN¥71.2K。 查看VMware總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
MTS 1
P1(入門級)
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
MTS 2
P2
CN¥50K
CN¥42.9K
CN¥5.1K
CN¥2K
MTS 3
P3
CN¥69.4K
CN¥59.8K
CN¥8.1K
CN¥1.6K
Senior MTS
P4
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
查看 5 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

CN¥160K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
匯出資料查看職缺
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在VMware，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (12.50% 半年)



包含職位

提交新職位

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

生產軟體工程師

網站可靠性工程師

系統工程師

常見問題

Najbolje plačan paket za 軟體工程師 pri VMware in Beijing Metropolitan Area znaša letno skupno plačilo CN¥166,361. To vključuje osnovno plačo kot tudi morebitno delniško nadomestilo in bonuse.
Povprečno letno skupno plačilo pri VMware za vlogo 軟體工程師 in Beijing Metropolitan Area je CN¥59,528.

精選職缺

    未找到VMware的精選職缺

