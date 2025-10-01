VMware的軟體工程師薪酬 in Atlanta Area範圍從P1級別每year$124K到Staff Engineer 2級別每year$312K。 每year薪酬 in Atlanta Area套餐的中位數總計$209K。 查看VMware總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
MTS 1
$124K
$99.4K
$11.7K
$12.5K
MTS 2
$132K
$114K
$7K
$11.2K
MTS 3
$160K
$129K
$17.7K
$13.4K
Senior MTS
$188K
$150K
$21.3K
$16.5K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在VMware，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (12.50% 半年)