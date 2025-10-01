公司目錄
VMware
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 產品經理

  • 所有產品經理薪資

  • San Francisco Bay Area

VMware 產品經理 薪資 在San Francisco Bay Area

VMware的產品經理薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area範圍從P3級別每year$193K到P7級別每year$460K。 每year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area套餐的中位數總計$310K。 查看VMware總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P3
Product Manager
$193K
$155K
$18.8K
$19.2K
P4
Sr. Product Manager
$248K
$186K
$34K
$28K
P5
Product Line Manager
$277K
$208K
$35.2K
$33.3K
P6
Sr. Product Line Manager
$319K
$234K
$50.6K
$34.9K
查看 2 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

$160K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在VMware，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (12.50% 半年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (12.50% 半年)



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 產品經理 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

VMware in San Francisco Bay Area產品經理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$463,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
VMware產品經理職位 in San Francisco Bay Area年度總薪酬中位數為$306,000。

精選職缺

    未找到VMware的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Qualtrics
  • DigitalOcean
  • LivePerson
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源