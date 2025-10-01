VMware的產品經理薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area範圍從P3級別每year$193K到P7級別每year$460K。 每year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area套餐的中位數總計$310K。 查看VMware總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P3
$193K
$155K
$18.8K
$19.2K
P4
$248K
$186K
$34K
$28K
P5
$277K
$208K
$35.2K
$33.3K
P6
$319K
$234K
$50.6K
$34.9K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在VMware，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (12.50% 半年)