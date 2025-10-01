VMware的產品經理薪酬 in New York City Area範圍從P3級別每year$200K到P6級別每year$488K。 每year薪酬 in New York City Area套餐的中位數總計$311K。 查看VMware總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P3
$200K
$158K
$25.6K
$16.1K
P4
$230K
$192K
$22.5K
$15K
P5
$272K
$191K
$44.5K
$36.3K
P6
$488K
$275K
$175K
$37.5K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在VMware，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (12.50% 半年)