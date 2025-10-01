VMware的產品經理薪酬 in India範圍從P3級別每year₹4.29M到P6級別每year₹13.27M。 每year薪酬 in India套餐的中位數總計₹5.75M。 查看VMware總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/1/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
P3
₹4.29M
₹3.8M
₹236K
₹253K
P4
₹6.86M
₹5.1M
₹1.26M
₹498K
P5
₹11.43M
₹6.88M
₹3.46M
₹1.08M
P6
₹13.27M
₹8.27M
₹3.3M
₹1.69M
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在VMware，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (12.50% 半年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (12.50% 半年)