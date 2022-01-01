公司目錄
VK 薪資

VK的薪資範圍從低端業務營運經理每年總薪酬$16,887到高端資料科學經理的$201,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 VK. 最後更新： 9/16/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Junior Software Engineer $20.5K
Software Engineer $42.8K
Senior Software Engineer $64.9K
Lead Software Engineer $72.8K

iOS工程師

安卓工程師

行動軟體工程師

前端軟體工程師

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

數據工程師

生產軟體工程師

安全軟體工程師

開發維運工程師

網站可靠性工程師

資料科學家
Junior Data Scientist $20.4K
Data Scientist $42.6K
Senior Data Scientist $57.7K
產品經理
Product Manager $52K
Senior Product Manager $48.8K

資料分析師
Median $39K
軟體工程經理
Median $80.2K
產品設計師
Median $36.6K

用戶介面設計師

項目經理
Median $45.4K
網路安全分析師
Median $30K
行銷
Median $31.5K
業務營運經理
$16.9K
業務分析師
$18.2K
業務開發
$47.2K
資料科學經理
$201K
硬體工程師
$101K
人力資源
$31.8K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
$47K
法務
$32K
招募專員
$37.3K
解決方案架構師
$62.6K

數據架構師

技術專案經理
$70.2K
用戶體驗研究員
$34.7K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在VK，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

