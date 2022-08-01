公司目錄
    Verusen is a supply chain intelligence innovator focused on the digitalization of the supply ecosystem to conquer materials complexity by leveraging its advanced artificial intelligence (AI), data harmonization, and decision support to help premier global companies attain supply chain resiliency and improve their bottom lines. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk.

    2015
    60
    $10M-$50M
    其他資源