Verkada的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L2級別每year$195K到L6級別每year$452K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$235K。 查看Verkada總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/22/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L2
$195K
$142K
$53K
$500
L3
$207K
$167K
$38.6K
$1.3K
L4
$281K
$199K
$82.5K
$0
L5
$429K
$264K
$165K
$0
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
10%
年 1
20%
年 2
30%
年 3
40%
年 4
在Verkada，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
10% 歸屬於 1st-年 (10.00% 每年)
20% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (1.67% 每月)
30% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.50% 每月)
40% 歸屬於 4th-年 (3.33% 每月)
15%
年 1
25%
年 2
30%
年 3
30%
年 4
在Verkada，Options採用4年歸屬時程：
15% 歸屬於 1st-年 (15.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
30% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.50% 每月)
30% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.50% 每月)