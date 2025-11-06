Verizon的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru範圍從MTS 1級別每year₹898K到SMTS級別每year₹4.32M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru套餐的中位數總計₹3.48M。 查看Verizon總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
MTS 1
₹898K
₹864K
₹20.6K
₹13.4K
MTS 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
MTS 3
₹2.69M
₹2.21M
₹321K
₹164K
MTS 4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
34%
年 3
在Verizon，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33% 歸屬於 1st-年 (33.00% 每年)
33% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (33.00% 每年)
34% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (34.00% 每年)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Verizon，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)