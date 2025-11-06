公司目錄
Verizon
  • Atlanta Area

Verizon 軟體工程師 薪資 在Atlanta Area

Verizon的軟體工程師薪酬 in Atlanta Area範圍從MTS 2級別每year$107K到PMTS級別每year$159K。 每year薪酬 in Atlanta Area套餐的中位數總計$114K。 最後更新： 11/6/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
MTS 1
(入門級)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
MTS 2
$107K
$94.9K
$3K
$9K
MTS 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
MTS 4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

33%

1

33%

2

34%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Verizon，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33% 歸屬於 1st- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.00% 每年)

  • 34% 歸屬於 3rd- (34.00% 每年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Verizon，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



包含職位

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

數據工程師

生產軟體工程師

常見問題

Verizon in Atlanta Area軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$195,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Verizon軟體工程師職位 in Atlanta Area年度總薪酬中位數為$114,000。

