公司目錄
Verizon
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 資料科學家

  • 所有資料科學家薪資

  • Greater Hyderabad Area

Verizon 資料科學家 薪資 在Greater Hyderabad Area

Verizon的資料科學家薪酬 in Greater Hyderabad AreaData Scientist 3級別每year總計₹2.38M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Hyderabad Area套餐的中位數總計₹2.4M。 查看Verizon總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/6/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Data Scientist 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Data Scientist 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Data Scientist 3
₹2.38M
₹1.88M
₹283K
₹213K
Data Scientist 4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
查看 4 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

Block logo
+₹5.01M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.69M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.02M
Verily logo
+₹1.9M
Don't get lowballed
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺

股權歸屬時程

33%

1

33%

2

34%

3

股票類型
RSU

在Verizon，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33% 歸屬於 1st- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (33.00% 每年)

  • 34% 歸屬於 3rd- (34.00% 每年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Verizon，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 資料科學家 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

Verizon in Greater Hyderabad Area資料科學家最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為₹3,751,978。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Verizon資料科學家職位 in Greater Hyderabad Area年度總薪酬中位數為₹2,418,864。

精選職缺

    未找到Verizon的精選職缺

相關公司

  • T-Mobile
  • Harmonic
  • TDS
  • Comcast
  • AT&T
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源