ValueLabs的軟體工程師薪酬 in United KingdomSenior Software Engineer級別每year總計£44.6K。 每year薪酬 in United Kingdom套餐的中位數總計£44.8K。 查看ValueLabs總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Senior Software Engineer
£44.6K
£44.6K
£0
£0
Analyst QE
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Team Lead
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
