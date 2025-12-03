公司目錄
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement 軟體工程師 薪資

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement的軟體工程師平均總薪酬 in United States範圍從每year$56.5K到$81.9K。 查看U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/3/2025

平均總薪酬

$64K - $74.4K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$56.5K$64K$74.4K$81.9K
常見範圍
可能範圍

貢獻
職涯等級是什麼 U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

常見問題

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in United States軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$81,932。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement軟體工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$56,457。

