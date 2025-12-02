公司目錄
U.S Department of State的行政助理平均總薪酬 in Argentina範圍從每yearARS 22.02M到ARS 30.05M。 查看U.S Department of State總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 12/2/2025

平均總薪酬

$17.9K - $21.6K
Argentina
常見範圍
可能範圍
$16.7K$17.9K$21.6K$22.8K
常見範圍
可能範圍

常見問題

U.S Department of State in Argentina行政助理最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為ARS 30,047,344。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
U.S Department of State行政助理職位 in Argentina年度總薪酬中位數為ARS 22,017,450。

