Upgrade 薪資

Upgrade的薪資範圍從低端業務分析師每年總薪酬$54,880到高端軟體工程經理的$211,050。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Upgrade. 最後更新： 11/16/2025

軟體工程師
Median $143K
產品經理
Median $207K
資料科學家
Median $116K

業務分析師
$54.9K
資料分析師
$90.5K
財務分析師
$88.2K
人力資源
$79.7K
產品設計師
$129K
招聘專員
$95.6K
軟體工程經理
$211K
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Upgrade，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Upgrade，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

Upgrade最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$211,050。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Upgrade年度總薪酬中位數為$105,800。

其他資源