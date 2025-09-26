What is the highest jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst salary at United Internet?
The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst at United Internet sits at a yearly total compensation of €73,609. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do United Internet jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst employees get paid?
The median yearly total compensation reported at United Internet for the jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst role is €51,846.