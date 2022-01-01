公司目錄
Unilever
Unilever 福利

保險、健康與福祉
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Maternity Leave

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

  • Life Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

    • 居家
  • Remote Work

    • 財務與退休
  • 401k $6,000

    100% match on the first 5% of base salary

    • 津貼與折扣
  • Employee Discount

    10% off

